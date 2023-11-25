Passerby finds man dead in rolled vehicle in Washington County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was found dead Friday morning in a rolled over vehicle in southwestern Utah.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby reported the crash around 11:30 a.m. on Old Highway 91 near Ivins. The vehicle appeared to have driven off road and rolled down an embankment.

The passerby noted the driver, a man, was dead inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.

This photograph shows the scene of a crash in Washington County on Nov. 24, 2023.

It’s yet unclear when the crash happened or what caused it. The crash remains under investigation.

This incident was one of two fatal crashes on Utah roads Friday. The other happened in the afternoon along Highway 40 in Wasatch County, roughly 300 miles away.

