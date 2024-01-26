Woman wielding baseball bat rescues people from car after Conover crash

A baseball mom in Catawba County was in the right place at the right time when a car flipped over in Conover.

Catawba Co- the Louisville Slugger a local mom used to help rescue three people from an overturned car. The driver is calling her an angel tonight after his car hydroplaned and flipped in the rain. Their story tonight on channel 9 eyewitness news at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/d06Vz5F2dg — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 26, 2024

It happened Thursday afternoon along East Conover Boulevard.

Police said the car hydroplaned during heavy rainfall and flipped, trapping three people inside.

Two people were able to get out. Firefighters helped rescue the third person, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty one of those victims was a pregnant woman.

Christina Jenkins told Faherty she saw the victims were trapped and unable to to break out the windshield of the car.

“I grabbed the bat and swung as hard as I could,” she said.

Jenkins used her middle school son’s Louisville Slugger to help free the the victims. She said other people were trying to break out the front windshield, so she got the bat and went to work on the backside of the car.

“I could see his shoulder in the back window and I was like, ‘Hey I’m getting ready to hit the window’ and he was like ‘hold on.’ So he moved out from where I was going to hit, and I just reared back and busted the window,” Jenkins said.

She and another man helped the three people inside climb out.

“A lot of adrenaline,” she said. “I remember thinking I don’t know what’s in that car but getting the people out.”

The driver is thankful for Jenkins’ quick actions and described her as his angel.

“Something just appeared, an angel,” Brian Burks told Faherty. “That lady, she was determined to bust the window out. And she went and got her son’s baseball bat and she made sure no one was near the window.”

Christina’s husband says his wife is a nurse, so he wasn’t surprised she jumped in to help.

“That’s just what my wife does,” Michael Jenkins said. “Anyone who knows my wife knows she’s just an unselfish person.”

Faherty asked Christina if she thinks she’s a hero.

“No not at all,” she said. “God just put me in the right place at the right time.”

Burks said everyone is out of the hospital now and the woman who was pregnant is doing well.

