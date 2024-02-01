Passerby sees body on a porch and the death is called suspicious, SC officials say

An investigation is underway after a body was found on the porch of a home, South Carolina officials said.

The death was called suspicious by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday afternoon, a passerby called the sheriff’s office to report seeing a body in the 2000 block of Augusta Road, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. That’s in the Warrenville area, near Langley Pond.

At about 2:10 p.m., deputies said they responded to the home and confirmed a man had died.

The victim has not been named by the coroner’s office, which said it’s still working on making a positive identification and following that it will notify the man’s family before making the information public.

There was no word on a cause of death, or if it’s believed that the man died at the scene, but an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Newberry, the coroner said.

The death continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the man, or his death, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.