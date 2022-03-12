🌱 Passerella​ Coming To Cypress + Houston Spring Break Boom

Morning, Houston! Let's get you started this Sunday with everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Warmer. High: 65 Low: 54.

Here are the top stories in Houston today:

1. Gr8 Plate Hospitality will open a new Italian restaurant called Passerella in Cypress in Harris County this spring, led by executive chef Edward Roberts. Italian and California cuisine will be on the menu including pizza, pasta, and wine. It will be located at 9945 Barker Cypress Road. (Eater Houston)

2. Last month, Star Cinema Grill, a Houston-area theater chain, announced it would reopen the River Oaks and keep it "true to its soul." The theater will receive various upgrades, but maintain its Art Deco architecture and midnight showings. The Friends of River Oaks Theatre are glad they were able to reverse the pandemic loss to the arts. (Chron.com)

3. A Houston apartment complex reversed its COVID-19 testing requirement for tenants after a local news investigation was launched by FOX 26. The landlord told the local station the requirement was a mistake and that it will not be implemented. (Fox 26 Houston)

4. Spring break travel this season is turning out to be the busiest Houston airports have seen since the pandemic. Houston Airport System spokesman Augusto Bernal said they expect "a little over 1.7 million travelers to make their way through Houston airports from March 10 through March 20." (KHOU 11)

5. The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation (JKCF) announced 19 Lone Star College students were recognized as semifinalists for its highly competitive Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. Finalists who will complete their bachelor's degrees at four-year colleges or universities receive up to $55,000 per year for up to three years to help cover expenses including tuition, living expenses, books and required fees. (Lone Star College)

Today in Houston:

Books & Brunch at Kindred Stories. (11:00 AM)

Hypebeast Fest at JW Marrot By The Galleria. (12:00 PM)

H amilton (Touring) At Broadway at The Hobby Center. (1:30 PM)

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2022. (3:45 PM)

The Riot Comedy Show Presents "You Look Like" Roast Battle. (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The Franklin Police Department i ssued an Amber Alert on Saturday for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday night . Law enforcement officials believe Addison Alvarez is in grave or immediate danger. (ABC 13)

Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba took another step closer to returning to games on Saturday . He has been out since January due to a fractured wrist. (Houston Chronicle)

A Houston-area woman is asking for help after she claims she was attacked in a Willowbrook Target parking lot . (Houston Chronicle)

Bun B made history this week as the first Black man from Houston to headline a concert at the rodeo. (ABC 13)

Events:

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (March 14)

Virtual Medicare 101 with Sid Martinez (March 22)

Online Discussions on the Effectiveness of Drug Addiction Treatment in a Houston Addiction Treatment (March 31)

For sale:

b8ta Global Online Auction (Details)

— Carlos Hernandez

