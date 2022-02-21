Passersby gather at the site of an Iranian fighter jet crash

Reuters Videos

Evacuees told a Current Time journalist that after arriving in the Russian port city of Taganrog at Azov sea they had been kept in buses for hours on Saturday (February 19) with small children and frail relatives without food, water, bathroom facilities. There was no one to ask what would happen to them."We left to stay away from shelling", said a Donetsk evacuee, who didn't want to be identified. "Where's the help we were promised?"On Friday (February 18), separatist authorities announced plans to evacuate around 700,000 people, citing fears of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces - an accusation Kyiv flatly denied.