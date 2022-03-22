Passersby stop to help sucker-punched police officer

This guy wasn’t Mickey Mousing around.

Florida Highway Patrol officers are expressing their gratitude to passersby who came to the aid of a patrolman who was sucker-punched by a 24-year-old motorist on the shoulder of a busy Interstate.

The Tampa Free Press identified the alleged assailant as Alexander Hernandez Delgado, who was reportedly on foot when the patrolman encountered him near I-4 of Friday. He was wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

The encounter reportedly began when an officer asked Delgado why he was walking between two heavy streams of traffic around 10 a.m. Citing a statement from police, the TFP reports Delgado said he was an artist whose mom had just booted him from his home.

According to the officer, “the subject became argumentative and stated that I am bothering him and that he would like to be left alone,” when that cop tried getting the man into a police cruiser and away from speeding vehicles.

“OK, let’s go,” the officer said, reaching for the pedestrian’s arm.

That’s when Delgado seems to connect with a sudden right hook to the trooper’s chin. Dashcam video shows a semi-truck pulling off the road and its driver comes rushing out as the suspect and the officer wrestle in the interstate median. Another car stops behind the stuck to see what’s going on as several other civilians rush to the skirmish.

Delgado, who appeared to have a minor facial laceration after the incident, was reportedly booked on battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence charges. The trooper reportedly suffered a bloody nose after being struck.

“Thank you to all of the Good Samaritans who stopped yesterday, in both direction of Interstate 4, to assist our Trooper!!” the Florida Highway Patrol tweeted.