Passing car hits and kills deputy walking road during investigation, NC sheriff says

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was struck and killed by a passing motorist while investigating a robbery, according the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the deputy has not been released.

Investigators report the driver did not stop at the scene, but has been located, officials said in a news release.

It happened Friday, Dec. 16, at 2:46 a.m., the sheriff’s department said.

“Deputies were investigating a business robbery at 2990 Gillespie Street. As deputies returned from running a canine track, our deputy, who was walking, was hit by a vehicle,” officials said.

“Deputies on the scene immediately administered lifesaving efforts. Our deputy was transported by ambulance to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The vehicle that struck the deputy “was located a short distance away,” officials said.

The driver was found about a mile and a half away at a Waffle House, and was found to be intoxicated, station WRAL reports. The identity of the driver has not been released.

An investigation is underway involving the NC State Bureau of Investigation and State Highway Patrol.

Cumberland County is about 60 miles south of Raleigh. The business robbery occurred at a convenience store on the southern edge of Fayetteville.

