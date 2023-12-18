Passing driver runs over woman exiting car, Ohio cops say. ‘Our hearts are shattered’

A beloved confectioner and mother was struck and killed by a passing motorist as she was getting out of her car, according to Ohio police and news reports.

Cassandra Fear, 41, struck a parked car Saturday, Dec. 16, in Cleveland and had then exited her vehicle, WOIO reported.

She was then struck by another driver, who police said continued driving, police told WKYC. Fear was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, police said, according to WJW.

Fear was the former owner of Fears Confections, a chocolate shop that opened in 2013 before closing in 2023, according to Cleveland news site FreshWaterCleveland.com.

Called a “geek-loving, sci-fi promoting,” woman, Fear sold some chocolates out of her shop shaped of “Star Wars” or “Doctor Who” imagery, she told Cleveland.com in 2015.

Councilman Tristan Rader, who represents the Cleveland-area town of Lakewood, said the community “is heartbroken.”

“There is no one like her,” Rader said in a Facebook post. “She was unique as she was loving and hard working. She will be deeply deeply missed. Her influence will be felt long into our future.”

Others shared similar thoughts, including Anthony Barchanowicz, who described Fear as “a real inspiration” and “a trail blazer in every right.”

“Our hearts are shattered,” said the Punk Rock Flea Market of Lorain County. “She was the light the world needed and it’s not fair she’s gone.”

