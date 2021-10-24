"Passing," about an issue that isn't black-and-white

Passing can be a gray area that some biracial or multiracial Americans face when navigating questions of identity and social acceptance, while defining the story we tell about ourselves. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller talks with Rebecca Hall, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, the director and stars of the new film "Passing," and with writers Lise Funderburg and Allyson Hobbs, about the social history of passing, and its impact upon perception and power.

