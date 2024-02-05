Passing motorists rescue driver of burning vehicle after crash on I-895 in Baltimore, police say

Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 895 that sent a driver to a hospital early Sunday after their car caught fire.

The driver had already been removed from the flaming vehicle by passing motorists when first responders arrived at the interstate’s northbound exit onto Pulaski Highway in Baltimore’s Pulaski Industrial Area just before 1 p.m., the agency said.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Transportation authority police are investigating the cause of the crash.