Passing snow squall sweeps through New York
Whiteout conditions ensued after a passing snow squall swept through Oswego, New York, on Feb. 27, quickly burying the area under snow.
Whiteout conditions ensued after a passing snow squall swept through Oswego, New York, on Feb. 27, quickly burying the area under snow.
A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...
Multiple sources claimed that the AN-225 Mriya had been targeted while it was sitting in a hangar at the Antonov Airfield.
H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first red carpet appearance of the year tonight at the NAACP Image Awards, and they wore true statement looks to mark their receiving the President’s Award
Hilary Farr and David Visentin, of HGTV’s Love It or List It, have undeniable on-screen chemistry, and so fans have wondered for years if the two are married.
A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one … The post The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever appeared first on BGR.
The couple offer up a playful take on the chart-topping rock hit. Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Right on Time with The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy”: Watch Spencer Kaufman
Bleacher Report proposed that the Ravens and the Cowboys make a blockbuster trade
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
CNN footage from inside Russia shows a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower mounted on a T-72 tank chassis being deployed near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Chelsea Handler celebrated her 47th birthday by skiing topless while puffing on a joint and sipping a drink.
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
MLB is on the brink of "a disastrous outcome." Is baseball about to slip further off the grid? By Jim Salisbury
What will the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Top 25 possibly be on February 28? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Prince George attended the Six Nations rugby match with his parents today. See photos here.
Ukraine's stiff resolve in its fight againt Russia may get a boost from those who want to come and help.
Turkey called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an international pact limiting Russian naval passage to the Black Sea. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened. Balancing its Western commitments and close ties to Moscow, Ankara has said the Russian attack is unacceptable but until Sunday had not described the situation as a war.
Scott Disick just found himself in the eye of the self-proclaimed "Hurricane" Holly Scarfone. The reality star was recently spotted grabbing grub with Too Hot to Handle alum at Nobu Malibu.