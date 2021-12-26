Passing of Trooper Brown was digital's top story of 2021

Ray Kisonas, The Monroe News
Trooper Herman Brown
Trooper Herman Brown
Aurora Lewis, 6, shows the hole where the trach tube was placed. She continues to inspire in her battle with brittle bones disease.
Aurora Lewis, 6, shows the hole where the trach tube was placed. She continues to inspire in her battle with brittle bones disease.
Ten waterfront cabins were built at Sterling State Park in 2021.
Ten waterfront cabins were built at Sterling State Park in 2021.

A beloved Michigan State Police trooper losing his battle to COVID, an inspiring story about a miracle child fighting a rare disease and some nefarious activity in Monroe County were part of this year's top 10 digital stories of the year.

Between Jan. 1 and mid-December, more than 50,000 stories were posted on The Monroe News website. Those stories generated more than 5.1 million views with roughly 12,150 views per posted story.

Here are the top 10 digital stories and the number of page views for 2021

1. "The heart and soul of the Monroe post" Mar 29. Michigan State Police Trooper Herman Brown loses battle with COVID; 33,244.

2. Public interest growing in UFO sightings, Feb 01; 31,072.

3. 'A miracle': Mother-daughter bond unbroken by brittle bones. The inspiring story of Aurora Lewis who was born with the rare genetic affliction called brittle bone disease; 27,612.

4. Crystal Waters: 680 acres in county open soon for public hunting, fishing May 17; 25,282.

5. Two charged in love triangle shooting death. A man and woman were charged in the shooting death of a Newport man that occurred at the Pleasantville Mobile Home Park, May 10; 22,126.

6. Monroe County COVID-19 coronavirus data, Feb 09; 20,985.

7. Monroe Man charged in shooting death of wife. A Monroe Township man accidentally, but with criminal negligence, shot his wife to death, Apr 13; 19,990.

8. Two riding lawn mowers, 9 power washers stolen from Tractor Supply, May 29; 19,563.

9. Do research before taking vaccine, Jun 27; 18,936.

10. New cabins debut at state park, May 25; 18,568.

