Passing weather system expected to bring thunderstorms, high winds into area

Weather officials are expecting record temperatures Thursday, but a passing weather system was expected to also bring southerly wind gusts up to 45 mph and thunderstorms.

National Weather Service officials said the passing weather system will cause south wind gust as high as 45 mph throughout Thursday. Officials expect driving on west-to-east roadways in open and rural areas, including Interstates 80 and 88 to prove difficult.

Officials also warn the strong winds may blow around lawn decorations and cause tree branches to fall. Officials said the winds will begin to subside after sunset Thursday.

Up to a quarter-size hail is possible during the storm, and there is a limited tornado risk for portions of north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana, officials said.

Officials said isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late Thursday afternoon into early evening

Current conditions at O’Hare International Airport is mostly cloudy at 54 degrees. Farther south at Midway Airport conditions are partly cloudy at 55 degrees.