Anyone who knows Tim Shortt won't be surprised by the number of photos starring dogs in his gallery of favorite 2023 photos, which you can see above. Tim is an animal lover through and through.

Throughout the year, you can see the variety of assignments Tim and our other photo journalists capture. For Tim, you can clearly see his passion for people, animals of all kinds and the Space Coast community with each frame he grabs.

From a poignant photo of a little girl during a 9-11 tribute to the hope seen on the face of a child at an adoption day event to the tragedy of a Melbourne Beach house fire, you can see Tim's empathy for his subjects.

Tim Shortt is a veteran FLORIDA TODAY photographer with more than 40 years of experience shooting photos from across the Space Coast. You can reach Tim via email at tshortt@floridatoday.com or find him on Instagram at @PhotogTim1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Passion for people shines through in Tim Shortt's photography