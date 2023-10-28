Passion for prevention: High-risk cancer center aims to catch cancer before it’s a problem

When it comes to cancer, there’s only one thing better than a cure, and that’s preventing the problem from occurring.

While not every cancer can be predicted, or detected in a way that would allow preventive medicine to prevail, there are many stories of success when it comes to prevention and early detection at the Intermountain Health High Risk Cancer Prevention Clinic in St. George.

“We used to be known as the High-Risk Breast Clinic, but after a few years it became very apparent there were certain mutations that, while they increased a patient’s risk for breast cancer, those same mutations also increased their risk for other cancers,” said Maricel Purcell, family nurse practitioner and advanced practice provider at the High-Risk Cancer Prevention Clinic. “We offer services and screenings for several kinds of cancers including ovarian, pancreatic, melanoma and more.”

“The bulk of my patients are those who have a genetic mutation to increase their risk, or they have a strong family history,” Purcell said. “We work at either catching the cancer at a very early stage, or we work at risk reduction.”

Some of the risk reduction methods include educating patients about lifestyle changes or referring them for surgical risk reduction, or chemoprevention medication.

“We are growing and growing,” Purcell said of the clinic. “We are going to be performing some outreach services this month, so hopefully even more people will learn about the things we offer.”

Patients do not need a provider referral to visit the clinic, though there are many who come as a result of those referrals. If a patient is aware of a strong family history with cancer, or other concerns, Purcell said they are happy to see them.

“I have a passion for prevention,” Purcell said. “It’s much better to prevent something than to treat something, especially when we are capable of so much precision prevention.”

As with many things, knowledge is power when it comes to cancer prevention. Purcell and her team encourage people to familiarize themselves with their family health history, and then become educated on the next best steps.

“I feel like we’re doing everything we can to be a step ahead in our patient care,” Purcell said. "Instead of waiting for cancer to develop, we are actively doing things to reduce a person's risk or identifying cancer at its earliest stage, which ultimately benefits the patient's survival rates and treatment costs."

To find out more, or to schedule a visit, call 801-442-2647.

