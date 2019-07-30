'Passive aggression. It's a lifestyle': Ocasio-Cortez responds to a GOP congressional critic

WASHINGTON – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded Tuesday to criticism from a Republican congressman by saying he lied about her and asking for civility in their shared workplace of the House of Representatives.
Ocasio-Cortez chided Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., writing on Twitter that Hice was "lying about this."
"We’re going to see each other at work & you’re going to pretend to be nice to me. Passive aggression. It’s a lifestyle," she continued, adding the thumbs-up emoji at the end of the tweet.
Hice had accused her of having "deliberately misled the American people" about the treatment of migrants in detention. Ocasio-Cortez had previously said migrants in Border Patrol custody were held in substandard conditions and "forced to drink out of toilets." Hice disagreed.
.@AOC and the Squad deliberately misled the American people by claiming that detainees are “drinking from toilets.”— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) July 29, 2019
Migrants have potable water, have shelter, and are being fed.
The constant attacks against our brave border patrol agents must stop! pic.twitter.com/lxTIZTnenH
What’s strange about Rep Hice lying about this (I offered sworn testimony, incl names to corroborate) is that he + I share a committee!— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 30, 2019
So let’s keep it 💯: we’re going to see each other at work & you’re going to pretend to be nice to me.
Passive aggression. It’s a lifestyle 👍🏽 https://t.co/APcnUjT8hD