'Passive aggression. It's a lifestyle': Ocasio-Cortez responds to a GOP congressional critic

Nicholas Wu

WASHINGTON – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded Tuesday to criticism from a Republican congressman by saying he lied about her and asking for civility in their shared workplace of the House of Representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez chided Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., writing on Twitter that Hice was "lying about this."

"We’re going to see each other at work & you’re going to pretend to be nice to me. Passive aggression. It’s a lifestyle," she continued, adding the thumbs-up emoji at the end of the tweet.

Hice had accused her of having "deliberately misled the American people" about the treatment of migrants in detention. Ocasio-Cortez had previously said migrants in Border Patrol custody were held in substandard conditions and "forced to drink out of toilets." Hice disagreed.