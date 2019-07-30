'Passive aggression. It's a lifestyle': Ocasio-Cortez responds to a GOP congressional critic

WASHINGTON – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded Tuesday to criticism from a Republican congressman by saying he lied about her and asking for civility in their shared workplace of the House of Representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez chided Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., writing on Twitter that Hice was "lying about this."

"We’re going to see each other at work & you’re going to pretend to be nice to me. Passive aggression. It’s a lifestyle," she continued, adding the thumbs-up emoji at the end of the tweet.

Hice had accused her of having "deliberately misled the American people" about the treatment of migrants in detention. Ocasio-Cortez had previously said migrants in Border Patrol custody were held in substandard conditions and "forced to drink out of toilets." Hice disagreed.

.@AOC and the Squad deliberately misled the American people by claiming that detainees are “drinking from toilets.”



Migrants have potable water, have shelter, and are being fed.



The constant attacks against our brave border patrol agents must stop! pic.twitter.com/lxTIZTnenH — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) July 29, 2019