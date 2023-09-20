Passkey support is finally available in 1Password
It's available on desktop browsers and on iOS 17.
1Password, , is finally rolling out support for , the company on Wednesday. The login technology, which does not require links or two-factor authentication codes, has been available to 1Password users in .
To use passkeys on a desktop device, you’ll need to download the 1Password extension, which works with Chrome and Safari, as well as some less popular browsers like LinuEdge and Brave. Firefox is still not supported, unfortunately, though the company said in its blog post that it’s “coming soon.”
When it comes to mobile compatibility, 1Password users can enable passkeys on an iPhone or iPad so long as the device is or iPadOS 17. Google is still working on making passkey available on Android 14 and via APIs, 1Password explained in its blog post, although it’s unclear how soon Google will be ready to roll this out.
Ready to unlock the web without passwords?
Create, save, and sign in with passkeys using 1Password in the browser and on iOS.
🌎 Learn where you can use passkeys
🔑 Quickly create and share passkeys
🏷️ Manage passkeys with tags and vaults
Read the blog: https://t.co/EHZTuIHhWX pic.twitter.com/ehdxxzsJQz
— 1Password (@1Password) September 20, 2023
As notes, this update does not include the ability to replace your account’s master password with a passkey, even though 1Password has been that this feature is in the works. However, you can find out which third-party sites support the protocol by scanning through this Some popular platforms that are compatible with the login tech include Adobe, Amazon, Nintendo, PayPal, and Okta, just to name a few.
An , which starts at $3 a month, gives you access on all of your devices with 1GB of storage. If you have multiple users or up to five relatives who will share a plan, you can opt for a for $5 a month. Additionally, as part of its official rollout, 1Password is allowing business clients using the 1Password Business version to manage when their team members can start saving and using the tool. This feature, which is part of the $8-a-month business subscription, can be controlled in the policies tab from within the platform’s settings menu.