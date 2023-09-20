Passkey support is finally available in 1Password

1Password, the popular password manager , is finally rolling out support for passkeys , the company announced in a blog post on Wednesday. The login technology, which does not require links or two-factor authentication codes, has been available to 1Password users in beta form since June .

To use passkeys on a desktop device, you’ll need to download the 1Password extension, which works with Chrome and Safari, as well as some less popular browsers like LinuEdge and Brave. Firefox is still not supported, unfortunately, though the company said in its blog post that it’s “coming soon.”

When it comes to mobile compatibility, 1Password users can enable passkeys on an iPhone or iPad so long as the device is running iOS 17 or iPadOS 17. Google is still working on making passkey available on Android 14 and via APIs, 1Password explained in its blog post, although it’s unclear how soon Google will be ready to roll this out.

Read the blog: https://t.co/EHZTuIHhWX pic.twitter.com/ehdxxzsJQz — 1Password (@1Password) September 20, 2023

As The Verge notes, this update does not include the ability to replace your account’s master password with a passkey, even though 1Password has been saying since February that this feature is in the works. However, you can find out which third-party sites support the protocol by scanning through this public directory. Some popular platforms that are compatible with the login tech include Adobe, Amazon, Nintendo, PayPal, and Okta, just to name a few.

An individual 1Password subscription , which starts at $3 a month, gives you access on all of your devices with 1GB of storage. If you have multiple users or up to five relatives who will share a plan, you can opt for a family subscription for $5 a month. Additionally, as part of its official rollout, 1Password is allowing business clients using the 1Password Business version to manage when their team members can start saving and using the tool. This feature, which is part of the $8-a-month business subscription, can be controlled in the policies tab from within the platform’s settings menu.