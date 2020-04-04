How to Passover in quarantine: Everything you need to know about hosting a (virtual) seder

Although most U.S. states are under stay-at-home orders and people are encouraged to practice social distance measures, that doesn't preclude Jewish Americans from celebrating one of their most significant holidays of the year: Passover.

Pesach, as it's called in Hebrew, is observed from sundown Wednesday, April 8 to Thursday, April 16. The traditional Passover seder (or ceremonial dinner) includes specific symbolic foods and biblical plot points about what happened with Moses and Pharaoh before God freed the enslaved Jews more than 3,000 years ago.

The Passover story, with its focus on plagues and hardship, feels particularly poignant in an age of the coronavirus pandemic.

But how does one honor the holiday when resources for food are limited and there are public health orders against welcoming people into your home?

USA TODAY talked with Jason Leivenberg, who leads an initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater LA called NuRoots, about how to host a modernized seder while under quarantine.

First off: Is video chat kosher?

For certain denominations of Judaism, using electricity on Shabbat and other Jewish holidays is a no-no. But there are prominent groups of Orthodox and Conservative rabbis who have okayed the use of video chat just for this year, with the Rabbinical Assembly noting that "ideally, the video option should be accessed in a way that does not involve direct interaction with an electronic device." (I.e. Siri could potentially be used to activate the stream.)

If you decide use video conference as part of your Passover, Leivenberg recommends Zoom, which he and his Jewish Federation colleagues successfully used recently with more than 100 attendees for an abbreviated seder.

How to get set up on Zoom

In order to use Zoom, you'll need a laptop or computer with a webcam, an accessory webcam, a smartphone or a tablet with a built-in camera.

Begin by going to the Zoom website or downloading the app and registering your account. From there, once registered, click "Host a Meeting" and send out the invite URL to others to join. (Or you can await your invite on the other side, if you're a participant. The meeting can be joined on a host of devices.) Invitees don't even need to be on a laptop, or use the app. They can simply call in on a phone number as well.

In order to make sure your conference isn't easily hacked, adjust the screen share options under "Advanced settings" so that only the Host can share the screen. (Read more about privacy measures to take while using Zoom here.)

You can get creative on camera

Make sure you do an audio test and have decent lighting before you start your Passover call. If you don't like your regular background, go to "Preferences" and consider uploading a photo or maybe even a themed graphic that you can use as a Zoom background.

"There's opportunities in Zoom for you to raise your hand or ask a question or use the chat box," says Leivenberg. "If you have enough time to prep, you could technically change your virtual background as you're telling the Passover story."

Another benefit to Zoom: You can share your screen and allow others to read from your Haggadah. But if you want everyone to have their own copy of the seder guide, send PDFs around (see next item).

Share digital Haggadahs with virtual guests

Although Leivenberg already mailed his family and friends the same Haggadah for his virtual seder, but for those who didn't get a chance to plan so far ahead he suggests sending attendees the same online Haggadah. One free option is available on Haggadot.com, a site that lets users create their own Passover book to download and print.

Don't stress over the seder plate

Food supplies are limited and multiple trips to the grocery store are discouraged these days. So instead of worrying about having every single seder plate item, Leivenberg suggests reimagining the harder-to-get foods.

For example, instead of tracking down a shankbone, maybe try a roasted carrot.

"Roasted carrots symbolize not just the animal sacrifice of ancient times – which is what the shank bone is supposed to symbolize – but also the value of sensitivity to nature," he says.