Get a passport fast in the Triangle: This rare event lets you apply for one in person

There’s a special passport fair in Durham this week for first-time applicants.

Passport acceptance facilities across the country — such as at schools, libraries and post offices — have been holding special passport fairs to help travelers apply for passports in person. The last one in North Carolina was held in Rutherfordton (near Asheville) in October.

This rare event in the Triangle will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15 at North Carolina Central University from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a one-hour break starting at 12 p.m.) at 511 Nelson St. in Durham.

Appointments are not required, so you can drop into the passport fair at any time.

There will be photos available on-site, and the location is accessible, according to The Department of State.

Will I get my passport at the Durham February fair?

No. Passport facilities do not issue passports. This is also true for the Durham event on Feb. 15.

These facilities and pop-up events mail your application and supporting documents to the state department, offering routine and expedited service. Read more about that below.

Can I renew my passport at Durham’s February fair?

These fairs are for people getting a passport for the very first time.

Passport renewals can be done by mail. For more information about renewing your passport, visit travel.state.gov.

The next event in the Carolinas is in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday Feb. 24, but new events are added weekly. You can check the schedule at travel.state.gov.

How long does it take to get a passport?

It currently takes up to eight weeks for passports to be processed routinely, and two to three weeks for expedited applications (which doesn’t include mailing time), the department says. Expedited applications cost an additional $60.

It may take two weeks for your application to get to the department, and another two weeks to receive your passport after it’s mailed back to you.

Some facilities are open on weekends. To find one near you, visit iafdb.travel.state.gov.

There are exceptions for emergencies (more below).

How to get a passport quickly

If you need your passport in hand within the next few days (or even hours), there are methods to get that done too.

Here’s how the department classifies passport urgency:

Routine : Traveling in eight weeks or more. Call or go online to make an appointment, or see if you can do what you need via mail.

Expedited : Traveling within eight weeks. This option costs an additional $60. Call or go online to make an appointment.

Urgent : Traveling in two to three weeks. Call or go online to make an appointment, which must be within 14 days of your travel date.

Emergency: Traveling in the next three days for a life-or-death emergency. This requires documentation of the emergency. Call or go online to make an appointment. The after-hours (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.) emergency number is 202-647-4000.

Find all details at travel.state.gov.

What do you need when applying for a passport?





Here is a list of the materials that are needed when applying for a new passport:

A passport application form

Proof of U.S. citizenship that is original or certified, physical copy (birth certificate, certificate of naturalization, certificate of citizenship)

Photocopy of proof of citizenship (must be on white 8.5” by 11” standard paper)

Present ID (driver’s license, government employment ID, U.S. military ID, etc.)

Photocopy of ID

Passport photo (color photo taken in the last 6 months) Full list of photo requirements can be found at travel.state.gov.

$130 application fee and $35 execution fee. Application fees for children 16 and under are $100. Expected applications cost an additional $60.

There are additional documents needed to get a passport for children 16 and under. Those requirements can be found at travel.state.gov.

Durham’s passport acceptance fair

Where: North Carolina Central University. The facility address is 511 Nelson St. in Durham.

When: Thursday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (but the facility is closed for a one-hour break 12-1 p.m.).

The Charlotte Observer’s Chyna Blackmon contributed to this report.

