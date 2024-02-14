Need a passport? Here's how Speaker Mike Johnson plans to help in Shreveport-Bossier

Need a passport? U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson wants to help in his home district in Louisiana.

Johnson, Louisiana's first ever House speaker, has scheduled a passport fair Friday at the Bossier Parish Courthouse to prevent future travel disasters for his constituents.

The passport fair, a first for Johnson, is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Johnson's entire 4th Congressional District staff will be on site as well as the Bossier Clerk of Court staff.

"We're trying to get people to think about this now as opposed to April or May when constituents may have just a few weeks before the summer travel season," Johnson's spokesman Griffin Neal told USA Today Network. "It allows us to expedite the process for a lot more people."

Last summer a passport backlog wrecked travel plans for thousands of Americans.

Processing times this year have been more efficient, according to the U.S. State Department, with six-to-eight week waiting times for regular applications and two-to-three weeks for expedited processing, which requires an additional fee.

Neal said passport questions and assistance are the most requested constituent services.

Those who plan to attend the passport fair can see what documents they need to bring at https://mikejohnson.house.gov/uploadedfiles/passport_docs.jpg.

"We've not had an event like this before, but we do expect good attendance," Neal said.

Information: 318-840-0309

More: Speaker Mike Johnson, Cassidy, Kennedy blast Biden for order to delay Louisiana LNG project

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Here's how to get passport in Shreveport Bossier event by Mike Johnson