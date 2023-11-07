Passport processing times are down again. Here's how long you'll wait.

If you need a new passport before your next trip, you’re in luck.

U.S. passport processing times dropped again this week, the State Department said. If your application is received Monday or later, you’ll wait between seven and 10 weeks for routine service, down from eight to 11 weeks. Expedited service – which comes with a $60 fee – will take between three and five weeks, dropping from five to seven weeks previously.

“As more Americans are traveling internationally again, we are directing resources to meet the unprecedented demand seen so far in 2023,” the State Department said in an update on its website.

Those estimates do not include mailing times.

“We are aggressively recruiting and hiring across our passport agencies and centers,” the update said. “Our passport team members nationwide contribute tens of thousands of hours of overtime a month to issue the millions of passports sought by traveling Americans.” The State Department also opened a satellite office to assist with processing.

The changes come just over a month after wait times last dropped. Over 24 million passport cards and books were issued between October 2022 and September 2023, marking a record.

How to get a passport?

The process for passport application varies depending on your situation.

According to the U.S. Department of State, you should apply in person if:

You are applying for your first passport.

You are applying for your child who is under 16.

Your previous passport was issued when you were under 16.

Your previous passport was lost, stolen or damaged.

Your previous passport was issued over 15 years ago.

In these cases, you must fill out form DS-11 (found online) and print it to apply in person.

If none of the above apply, you may be able to get a new passport by mail. According to the State Department, you are eligible to renew by mail if:

You have your most recent passport (and it is not damaged) and can submit it with your application.

Your most recent passport was never reported lost or stolen.

Your most recent passport was issued in the last 15 years.

Your most recent passport issued when you were 16 or older.

Your most recent passport is issued to your current name, or you can present a document – such as a marriage certificate or divorce papers – as evidence of a legal name change.

"It was not limited to less than the normal 10 year period of validity for an adult passport due to multiple passport thefts or losses, or due to issues with passport damage or mutilation."

In these cases, fill out form DS-82 (found online).

What documents do I need to apply for a passport?

The State Department says these are the documents you need if you're applying for a passport:

Application form

Personal documents including but not limited to proof of citizenship, an acceptable photo ID, photocopies of both

Passport photo

Payment

Contributing: Olivia Munson

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US passport wait times dropped again. Here's how long you'll wait.