Passwordless authentication startup SecureW2 raises $80M from Insight Partners

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read
0
Image Credits: ArtemisDiana / Getty Images

Passwordless authentication offers a host of advantages over traditional pins, passphrases and passcodes. Surveys around the web show that compromised passwords cause an estimated 81% of all breaches and that the average person reuses passwords up to 14 times, giving hackers access to a big chunk of one's digital footprint if they crack the code just once.

But despite the fact that it's more secure, passwordless tech is running up against barriers to adoption -- at least in the enterprise. A Harris Poll study found that 48% of companies didn't have passwordless authentication as of 2021, in part because they believed that they lacked the right skills and teams to successfully implement it.

This is to the benefit of platforms like SecureW2, who've made a business out of abstracting away the steps required to deploy and maintain infrastructure for passwordless authentication. Case in point, SecureW2 this morning announced that it raised $80 million in funding from Insight Partners, SecureW2's first-ever round.

Max Wolff, a principal at Insight Partners, which not long ago led a massive investment in passwordless security vendor Transmit Security, says that SecureW2's customer momentum is what clinched the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

"Organizations are increasingly looking for alternatives to traditional passwords to authenticate access to networks and applications," Wolff said via email. "SecureW2 provides an easy-to-use, cloud-native solution to address this need that's already being used by hundreds of customers worldwide."

SecureW2, based in Seattle, started as an open source project that allowed IT departments with "non-Windows" identity environments to connect Windows devices to their wired and wireless network infrastructure. The creators, Tom Rixom and Bert Kashyap, were spurred to launch the project by the growing frequency of password-based attacks -- and, they say, by the unattractiveness of enterprise passwordless authentication solutions at the time.

"It became clear to us that there was a need for a fresh software-as-a-service-based and low-friction approach for IT teams," Kashyap, SecureW2's CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.

Rixom and Kashyap eventually incorporated SecureW2, which today offers a suite of passwordless technologies including a tool to issues certificates -- digital replacements for passwords -- to authorize access to a customer's Wi-Fi, ethernet or VPN. SecureW2's platform makes certificates available across most mobile and desktop operating systems, and can connect to cloud identity environments like Okta to extend policy-based security across a company's environment.

"From business and government organizations to colleges and school districts, password-based connectivity to network infrastructure leads to potential disconnects due to password rotation procedures," Kashyap said. "Eliminating user frustration and productivity loss drives direct return on investment along with the security benefits of ensuring those passwords that are used to also access other apps and resources aren’t susceptible to compromise."

SecureW2, which has just under a thousand customers and "millions" of users, according to Kashyap, has been bootstrapped until now -- and profitable with free cash flow. But it took on funding for two reasons: expanding its go-to-market efforts and ramping up software development and R&D in "product categories that surround SecureW2's space," Kashyap said.

"We've historically used machine learning to understand and predict how devices are connecting to infrastructure environments, and we have plans to expose some of these elements directly to the customer so that they may benefit from security anomaly detection, capacity planning and more," Kashyap said. "As awareness grows of the need for a passwordless approach in both corporate environments and non-corporate infrastructure, we're providing simple and cost-competitive solutions to drive adoption and growth."

SecureW2 has 70 employees currently and expects to end the year with around 80.

Recommended Stories

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Where have all the points gone?

    NFL scoring fell to a five-year low last season. So far this season, it’s even worse.

  • Peak XV invests $35 million in wealth and asset management startup Neo

    Peak XV Partners has invested $35 million in Neo, a fintech startup founded by industry veterans, as the largest India-focused VC broadens its bets on wealth and asset management. Neo operates a suite of wealth and asset management services, serving businesses, sovereign and pension funds and large family offices and individuals with ultra-high net-worths. The firm, which began operations in 2021, has already amassed over a 1,000 customers, said Neo founder Nitin Jain in an interview.

  • Zygon helps startups avoid data breaches from SaaS providers

    According to an email from Shadow CEO Eric Sèle, the hacker managed to download this data from a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider’s API. This is just a recent example in a long list of data breaches that have affected companies of all sizes. This new French startup reviews all the SaaS applications used by your team — and it doesn’t just focus on official services as it can identify shadow SaaS services that some teams have been quietly using without telling the IT department.

  • Darwinium brings digital security and fraud prevention to the perimeter

    Back in 2018, LexisNexis acquired the digital identity platform ThreadMetrix for just under $820 million in cash. In 2021, ThreadMetrix co-founders Reed Taussig and Alisdair Faulkner returned to the world of startups when, together with a number of ex-ThreadMetrix engineers and execs, they launched Darwinium, a fraud prevention platform that focuses on protecting fintech, e-commerce, financial services, gaming and gambling services at their digital perimeter without putting too much of a burden on users. A number of prominent angel investors, including Naval Ravikant and Jeff Fagnan also participated in this round.

  • Tesla's new Driver Drowsiness Warning feature counts yawns and blinks

    It provides a visual and audio alert if a driver appears tired.

  • P&G tops earnings and sales estimates after hiking prices

    P&G delivers another better-than-expected quarter.

  • Amazon quietly rolls out support for passkeys, with a catch

    Amazon has quietly rolled out support for passkeys as it becomes the latest tech giant to join the passwordless future. What’s more, if you’ve set up a passkey but previously set up two-factor authentication (2FA), Amazon will still prompt you to enter a one-time verification code when logging in, a move Delitz said was "redundant," as passkeys remove the need for 2FA as they are stored on your device.

  • Panasonic G9 II review: Its best Micro Four Thirds camera to date

    Panasonic's $1,900 G9 II is one of the most capable hybrid cameras available, and the best Micro Four Thirds camera in the company's lineup.

  • OpenAI formally brings web search to ChatGPT as DALL-E 3 integration arrives in beta

    OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature to ChatGPT, some three weeks after re-introducing the feature in beta after several months in hiatus. ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot that has taken the world by storm these past 12 months, has historically been limited to data up to September, 2021 -- rendering it useless as a real-time search engine. Then in May, OpenAI started rolling out web search via Bing, the search engine belonging to OpenAI's corporate backer Microsoft, before extending access to the ChatGPT mobile app in late June.

  • Cricket World Cup 2023: How to watch free in the US, full game schedule and more

    Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.

  • Meta consolidates options to manage your Meta data

    Meta is rolling out new options to better manage your data related to its own platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. The company now has a single place in the Accounts Center for you to request a download of your information on Instagram and Facebook at the same time. Now, the social network is a combination of off-Meta information for both Facebook and Instagram.

  • BMW becomes the latest car maker to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard

    The change should go into effect in early 2025.

  • Flanks grabs additional capital to automate wealth services in Europe

    Flanks, which has built an API for automated wealth services, secured $8 million in Series A capital to democratize access to wealth management across Europe. Scalapay co-founder Raffaele Terrone and Upvest co-founder and CEO Martin Kassing supported the round as angel investors. The Barcelona-based company was founded in 2019 by software engineers Joaquim de la Cruz and Sergi Lao and private banking executive Álvaro Morales.

  • Controversial NFL star Adrian Peterson out of 'DWTS,' and fans take a victory lap

    Former NFL player Adrian Peterson is shown the door on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

  • NFL aims to host 2024 games in Madrid or Brazil; is a Super Bowl in London possible?

    The NFL continues to expand its global outreach.

  • WhatsApp debuts passkey logins on Android

    The Meta-owned chat application has launched passkey support for Android, which means you no longer have to use OTPs from two-factor authentication to be able to log into your account.

  • Tesla looks to maintain EV dominance by pushing for stricter fuel standards

    Tesla has already cornered the electric vehicle market in the U.S. Now, it's calling for stricter regulations that will give it even more of an edge. The Elon Musk-owned automaker is urging the Biden administration to adopt tougher fuel economy standards than regulators have proposed, a move that is likely to irritate legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Collectively, those three companies face a combined $10.5 billion in non-compliance fines from 2027 to 2032 under the proposed standards, and have already urged regulators to ease up.

  • Amazon's fleet of Rivian-made electric delivery vans reaches 10K in US

    Amazon's 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric van are delivering packages throughout the United States, the e-commerce company revealed Tuesday evening during its Delivering the Future event. Amazon, which owns a stake in Rivian, reached a deal with the automaker in 2019 to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. The order is part of Amazon's climate pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040.

  • This TikTok creator makes a case for sleeping with your hair in a bun, and here’s why

    Co-signed by Jonathan Van Ness, here's why you should consider sleeping with your hair in a heatless bun. The post This TikTok creator makes a case for sleeping with your hair in a bun, and here’s why appeared first on In The Know.

  • X now requires community fact checks to include sources

    X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.