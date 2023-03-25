The past year for ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) investors has not been profitable

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 70% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. We wouldn't rush to judgement on ADS-TEC Energy because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because ADS-TEC Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year ADS-TEC Energy saw its revenue fall by 67%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. The market didn't mess around, sending shares down the garbage shute. (Or down 70% to be specific). Our mindset doesn't have a lot of time for stocks like this. While some losers redeem themselves, most remain losers and we prefer winners anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

ADS-TEC Energy shareholders are down 70% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 13%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 23%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - ADS-TEC Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

