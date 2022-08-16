The past year for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) share price has gained some 36% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 90% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

See our latest analysis for Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Aligos Therapeutics increased its revenue by 233%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 90% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Aligos Therapeutics shareholders are down 90% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.3%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 36% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Aligos Therapeutics .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

    The Scion Asset Management boss slashed his stock portfolio from 11 holdings to just one, cutting its value from $165 million to $3.3 million.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • A new bull market for stocks has begun. Here are the 3 technical signals that prove it.

    "The technical conditions of this market appear ripe for the start of a new bull market rather than a retest," LPL's Jeffrey Buchbinder said.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • Russia's ruble sinks as Moscow allows 'friendly' countries to re-enter the bond market

    The ruble dropped as much as 1.5% against the US dollar, while also pulling back roughly 0.2% against the euro.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Energy remains a sweet spot for investors. Here’s a list of ‘energized’ stocks to think about.

    Optimism over the U.S. economy, European conflict, a weakening dollar and China coming out of 'Zero COVID' in early 2023. All reasons to buy energy stocks.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • 15 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade

    In this article, we discuss 15 small company stocks you should own now for the next decade. If you want to read about some more stocks, go directly to 5 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade. Small company stocks were heavily impacted by the recent market downturn. The Russell 2000 […]

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • This Is Where Millionaires Keep Their Money

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Six REITs in Price Uptrends From January To Now

    The benchmark real estate investment trust (REIT) ETF — the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLRE) — is lower than it was at the beginning of January, lodging it firmly in a downtrend. The XLRE, as it’s known, started the year at $51 and today goes for $44.99. That’s an 11.8% loss if you had picked up the basket of REITs in the fund. Fortunately, not all REITS are headed in the downward direction. As a matter of fact, here are six with prices heading solidly upward since January Ce

  • Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit