The past year for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) investors has not been profitable

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) share price has gained some 36% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 90% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Aligos Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Aligos Therapeutics increased its revenue by 233%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 90% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Aligos Therapeutics shareholders are down 90% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.3%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 36% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Aligos Therapeutics .

