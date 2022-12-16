The past year for Allfunds Group (AMS:ALLFG) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Allfunds Group plc (AMS:ALLFG) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 59%. Because Allfunds Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Allfunds Group

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Allfunds Group had to report a 71% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 59% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster. With a P/E ratio of 58.76, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Allfunds Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Allfunds Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 58% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 22% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Allfunds Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Allfunds Group that you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Allfunds Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here