The past year for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) investors has not been profitable

It is a pleasure to report that the Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) is up 35% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 30% in the last year, well below the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Arhaus stole the show with its EPS rocketing, in the last year. The rate of growth may not be sustainable, but it is still really positive. As you can imagine, the share price action therefore perturbs us. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Arhaus' revenue is actually up 54% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Arhaus will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Arhaus shareholders are happy with the loss of 30% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 24%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 35%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Arhaus is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

