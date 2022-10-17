The past year for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) investors has not been profitable

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 57% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on AvePoint because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that AvePoint didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, AvePoint increased its revenue by 26%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 57% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

A Different Perspective

We doubt AvePoint shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 25%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 21%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with AvePoint , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

