The past year for BARK (NYSE:BARK) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

BARK wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

BARK grew its revenue by 24% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 75%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think BARK will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt BARK shareholders are happy with the loss of 75% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 25%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 12% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BARK better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for BARK (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

BARK is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

