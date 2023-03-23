The past year for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:CCCS) investors has not been profitable

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) share price is down 18% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 12%. Because CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings saw its revenue grow by 14%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 18% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 18% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 1.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

