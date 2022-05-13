The past year for Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) investors has not been profitable

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) share price slid 37% over twelve months. That's well below the market return of 5.6%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 18% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 16% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Cedar Woods Properties reported an EPS drop of 27% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 37% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on Cedar Woods Properties' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Cedar Woods Properties, it has a TSR of -33% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Cedar Woods Properties shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 5.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cedar Woods Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cedar Woods Properties (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

