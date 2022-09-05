The past year for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) investors has not been profitable

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT); the share price is down a whopping 81% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Cognyte Software hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 29% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Cognyte Software saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cognyte Software shareholders are happy with the loss of 81% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 29%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cognyte Software you should be aware of.

