The past year for Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 59% in that time. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 5.0% in the last three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 23% in thirty days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Container Store Group reported an EPS drop of 43% for the last year. The share price decline of 59% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 3.16 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Container Store Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Container Store Group shareholders did even worse, losing 59%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Container Store Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

