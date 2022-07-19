The past year for Creo Medical (LON:CREO) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 54% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down53% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 24% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Creo Medical wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Creo Medical increased its revenue by 167%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 54%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.8% in the twelve months, Creo Medical shareholders did even worse, losing 54%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.1% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Creo Medical is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

