The past year for Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) share price has gained 27% in the last three months. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 36% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Cytek Biosciences

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Cytek Biosciences fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Dive deeper into Cytek Biosciences' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Cytek Biosciences's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cytek Biosciences shareholders are happy with the loss of 36% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 13%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 27%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). You could get a better understanding of Cytek Biosciences' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course Cytek Biosciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Story continues

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here