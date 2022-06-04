The past year for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) investors has not been profitable

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 14% in the last year, well below the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the DLocal share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 80%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

DLocal managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

DLocal is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for DLocal in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

DLocal shareholders are down 14% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 5.8%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DLocal better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - DLocal has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

