The past year for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) investors has not been profitable

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 67% in that time. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 32% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 16% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 6.6% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the dotdigital Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 2.6%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

With a low yield of 1.2% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. dotdigital Group managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling dotdigital Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.4% in the twelve months, dotdigital Group shareholders did even worse, losing 67% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that dotdigital Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

