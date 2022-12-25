The past year for DRA Global (ASX:DRA) investors has not been profitable

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 40%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 1.9%. DRA Global hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the DRA Global share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 2.4%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

Revenue was pretty flat on last year, which isn't too bad. But the share price might be lower because the market expected a meaningful improvement, and got none.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of DRA Global's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt DRA Global shareholders are happy with the loss of 40% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 1.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock flat over the last three months, the market now seems fairly ambivalent about the business. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DRA Global better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for DRA Global (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

