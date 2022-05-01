The past year for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 7.5%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Dream Finders Homes because we don't have a long term history to look at.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Dream Finders Homes reported an EPS drop of 100% for the last year. The share price fall of 31% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Dream Finders Homes shareholders are down 31% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.5%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 4.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Dream Finders Homes (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

