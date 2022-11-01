The past five years for I-Berhad (KLSE:IBHD) investors has not been profitable

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term I-Berhad (KLSE:IBHD) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 55% over a half decade.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

I-Berhad became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 42% per year is viewed as evidence that I-Berhad is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think I-Berhad will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between I-Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. I-Berhad's TSR of was a loss of 49% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

I-Berhad shareholders are down 8.9% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -8.1%. Worse still, the company has lost shareholders 8% per year over five years. It could well be that the business has begun to stabilize, although we'd be hesitant to buy without clear information suggesting the company will grow. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for I-Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

