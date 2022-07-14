The past five years for Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) investors has not been profitable

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 35% over a half decade. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 15% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Genesis Land Development actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 9.2% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

It could be that the revenue decline of 4.2% per year is viewed as evidence that Genesis Land Development is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Genesis Land Development's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Genesis Land Development's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Genesis Land Development shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 16%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.0% in the twelve months, Genesis Land Development shareholders did even worse, losing 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genesis Land Development better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Genesis Land Development (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

