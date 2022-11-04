The past five years for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) investors has not been profitable

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS), since the last five years saw the share price fall 46%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad, it has a TSR of -20% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 3.5% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 6.4%. Of far more concern is the 4% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

