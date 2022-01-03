The past five years for Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 25% over a half decade.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

View our latest analysis for Lendlease Group

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Lendlease Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 8.8% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Lendlease Group is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Lendlease Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -13%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Lendlease Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 17% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lendlease Group you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What You Need To Know About Digital Turbine, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APPS) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Digital Turbine, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APPS ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Investors in Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) have made a enviable return of 445% over the past five years

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • Jim Rogers: Next bear market will be ‘the worst in my lifetime’ — here are 3 assets he's using for 2022 crash protection

    The investment legend is famous for being bearish. But he might be right in 2022.

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Loser Stocks That Could Be 2022 Winners

    Famed innovation investor Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF had a 2021 to forget, down 22% over the past year, while the Nasdaq has galloped 61% higher. Many of her favorite stock picks have busted, and investors might be questioning whether she's lost her touch. Fear not; success in the stock market rarely moves in a straight line.

  • 22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Some offer strong growth prospects. Others are bargains. But they all should provide reliable dividends in the new year and beyond.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll See All Year

    Retirees don't have it easy these days. Investment income, which is probably the most important part of retirement planning, is under attack. Retirees need to understand what's happening and what it means for their retirement plan.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    Over the past couple of years, the stock market has been shattering records. The S&P 500 is up nearly 28% so far this year, and it's increased by more than 114% since the last market crash in March 2020. All this growth can't last forever, though, and a market downturn could be looming.

  • 3 Best Stocks We Bought for 2022

    With many growth stocks getting hit with one final sell-off in the final weeks of 2021, deals now abound. Thus, three Fool.com contributors made some stock purchases  headed into the new year. Nicholas Rossolillo (Marvell Technology Group): Not to be confused with Disney's (NYSE: DIS) superhero franchise with a similar name (Marvel, not Mar-VELL), this suddenly emergent semiconductor designer is popping on all sorts of Wall Street analysts' radar as of late.

  • IBM Could Be One of the Big Turnaround Stories of 2022

    Under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has spun off a pedestrian business of managing data centers into Kyndryl Holdings, refocused on the cloud and artificial intelligence, and vowed to start growing again for the first time in about a decade.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three explosive growth stocks that stand out as great buys in the new year. Keith Noonan: Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) success thus far has been nothing short of incredible.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    Here's why 3M (NYSE: MMM), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) topped their lists as the one stock they'd buy this year. Reuben Gregg Brewer (3M): Benjamin Graham, renowned value investor and mentor to Warren Buffet, explains that investors are partnered with "Mr. Market," a mercurial fellow prone to fits of despair and jubilation. Right now, Mr. Market is very downbeat on diversified international industrial giant 3M.

  • 3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The stock market was on a roll in 2021, with the S&P 500 gaining 28% over the past 12 months. Many tech investors are familiar with Nvidia and its impressive graphics processing chips that are used for everything for gaming, artificial intelligence processing, cryptocurrency mining, and data centers.

  • Where to Invest $100,000 in 2022

    We're heading into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, and so far, the S&P 500 has shown that it can withstand the turmoil. It climbed 27% in 2021 and 16% in 2020. That makes me optimistic that in this latest stage of the crisis, the benchmark index (and stocks in general) may head for another positive year.

  • The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

    The S&P 500 beat both the Dow and the Nasdaq in a calendar year. Here's what the data shows about gains in the following year that that happens.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    If you're like a large number of other investors, sitting on a stake in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a little bit intimidating. While exchange-traded funds are supposed to be less volatile and inherently diversified, the so-called QQQs often feel like they're anything but. Not only are they made top-heavy by significant exposure to Nasdaq-listed behemoths like Apple and Microsoft, the Invesco QQQ Trust is overconcentrated with technology stocks.

  • 3 Explosive Cryptocurrencies That Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) achieved impressive gains in 2021, even though it already was the market's largest cryptocurrency by far. The token's price surged more than 60% for the year, and it's now up more than 4,750% in the past five years. Bitcoin's current market capitalization of roughly $900 billion is a testament to its ascendancy and staying power, but it wouldn't be surprising to see other tokens put up superior performance in the future.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

    2021 has been a volatile year for growth stocks, with many seeing stock price pullbacks that were not necessarily a result of how well or poorly the businesses were performing. As we head into a new year, there are three companies that took a stock price hit in 2021 but are poised for a bull run. Let's dig in and see why these three growth stocks should be on your radar.