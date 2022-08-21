The past five years for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 92% in the last quarter. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 69% in the period. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Mammoth Energy Services

Because Mammoth Energy Services made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Mammoth Energy Services saw its revenue shrink by 28% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 11% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Mammoth Energy Services' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mammoth Energy Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Mammoth Energy Services has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Use Your 401(k) To Pay Off Student Loans?

    The cost of obtaining a post-secondary education has skyrocketed over the past several decades. According to a report by CNBC, the average tuition and fees for a private nonprofit four-year college...

  • If You're a Fan of Tax Deductions, Consider This Retirement Account

    Both Roth and traditional IRAs are great tools everyone should consider to help supplement other sources of retirement income, such as a 401(k) or Social Security. The main difference between Roth and traditional IRAs is when you get your tax break.

  • Sec. Buttigieg presses airlines for accountability on flight delay reimbursements

    Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has criticized major airlines for the wave of customer complaints levied against them over accommodations following delayed flights.

  • Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy over 200 guns in drive-up event.

    “We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media

    Apple supplier Foxconn has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday. The Taiwanese company's new factory, on a plot of 50.5 hectares (125 acres) in Bac Giang province, will generate 30,000 local jobs, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said. Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, and Kinh Bac City did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum

    (Bloomberg) -- Famed investor Warren Buffett is steadily snowballing a stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. in what could end up being his biggest-ever acquisition. His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Crimea Drone; US Sanctions Warning to TurkeyUkraine Lates

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    A distressed market can be a scary place to invest your hard-earned money. Generally, companies that consistently pay and hike dividends are stable and safe stocks, so investors looking to earn some regular income in a volatile market should consider solid dividend stocks. Its consistent dividend hikes for 66 years are a sign of how secure the company is amid market highs and lows.

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has

  • Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other elite investors just revealed their Q2 stock portfolios. Here are 7 key trades they made.

    Buffett bet big on oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, Ray Dalio piled into Big Tech, and George Soros revealed a stake in Tesla.