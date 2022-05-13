The past five years for McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) investors has not been profitable

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • William Shakespeare
    William Shakespeare
    English playwright and poet (1564-1616)

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 22% over a half decade. Even worse, it's down 8.7% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 5.4% in the same time period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for McMillan Shakespeare

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

McMillan Shakespeare became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We note that the dividend has fallen in the last five years, so that may have contributed to the share price decline.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that McMillan Shakespeare has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think McMillan Shakespeare will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of McMillan Shakespeare, it has a TSR of -1.7% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

McMillan Shakespeare shareholders are up 3.9% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.3% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with McMillan Shakespeare , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course McMillan Shakespeare may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Markets rebound after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

    Global stock markets rebounded Friday on easing fears about the pace of interest rate rises in the United States that are aimed at bringing down the country's highest inflation in decades.

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Soar 58% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    You might find it hard to be optimistic about the stock market right now. The Nasdaq Composite index is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. Former high-flying growth stocks are especially getting pummeled.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter bid is now a 'Friday the 13th horror show' that will likely result in these 3 outcomes, Wedbush says

    Elon Musk's Twitter deal is entering a new phase, Wedbush's Dan Ives says. The development comes after Musk tweeted that his takeover bid was on hold.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.

  • Could This Stock's 9.9% Dividend Yield Be a Golden Ticket?

    Differences in dividend yields can have a significant impact on your portfolio. A stock that pays an even higher yield is Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI). Omega Healthcare is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as long as its tenants are paying their bills, the dividend should be safe.

  • The beginning of the end of the stock market’s correction could be near

    The end of the U.S. stock market’s correction is looking a lot closer. It’s encouraging, from a contrarian perspective, that the market timer community in recent days has become extremely pessimistic — as pessimistic, in fact, as it has been at prior market bottoms.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Tech employees face another tough week of cross-stage layoffs

    Unfortunately, there's more where last week came from. Following last week's slew of layoffs in tech, this week had another dose of staff cuts across tech companies. Big shout out to Layoffs.fyi, a tracker that aggregates tips, spreadsheets of impacted employees and other layoff details in one spot. Section4, an up-skilling startup launched by prominent NYU professor Scott Galloway, has laid off a quarter of staff, sources say.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Costco Stock in 2010, Here's How Much Money You Would Have Today

    The warehouse retailer is known for treating its employees and customers well. It's done right by shareholders, too.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks on Friday

    In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks on Friday. US stocks are in the green on Friday and are trying to recover some of the losses incurred earlier in […]

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Light

  • Down Over 95%, Should You Buy These Growth Stocks?

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks. Unfortunately, these two have been among the worst affected.