The past five years for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), since the last five years saw the share price fall 53%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

See our latest analysis for Perrigo

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

We know that Perrigo has been profitable in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The revenue fall of 1.8% per year for five years is neither good nor terrible. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Perrigo, it has a TSR of -50% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Perrigo shareholders are down 2.9% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 37%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 8% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Perrigo has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Perrigo is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Love Dividends? 2 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    The stock market has pulled back a little and these two reliable dividend payers look like they are on sale. It could be time to buy.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money Sooner Than You Think

    It will probably take IIP longer to double again, but achieving the goal within the next three to five years seems quite attainable. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on the medical cannabis market. The company has generated its growth so far by buying properties from medical cannabis operators, then leasing those properties back to the operators.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • Canopy Growth Makes Another Big Move Towards U.S. Expansion

    Expansion into the U.S. pot market is a key area of focus for Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). The company was working on deals to enter the U.S. well before its peers explored this opportunity. In 2019, it inked a still-pending deal with multi-state operator Acreage Holdings to accelerate its growth into the market, but that deal will only happen if and when the U.S. opens for business through federal legalization.

  • 3 Stocks We're Ready to Buy if the Market Crashes This Month

    These tech stocks are riding secular growth trends, but would be especially good buys if there's a market pullback.

  • It's hard to be bearish on the stock market as risk-happy Millennials inherit $2 trillion per year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Lee identified four factors that show why investors ought to take a long-term bullish view on stocks - perhaps even through 2038.

  • This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

    Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). For the uninitiated-

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    The markets may be richly valued right now, but these two stocks still trade at low earnings multiples while offering chunky dividend yields and strong prospects for capital appreciation.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Great Growth Prospects

    Many investors appreciate the income that dividend stocks pay. If you're looking for dividends with great yield and share growth, consider Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three of these stocks have yields above 5% and a recent history of dividend increases.

  • Think the U.S. Stock Market is the Biggest Market in the World? — You'd be Wrong, and a There is a New Way to Trade It

    Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash Think that the United States stock market is the largest and most liquid market in the world? Not by a long shot. U.S. treasuries are, by far, the biggest and most actively traded market in the world. In 2020, the dollar value amount of U.S. treasuries traded reached an average of over $600 billion per day, handily beating the U.S. stock market figure of an average of $450 billion traded per day — no small feat. Until recently, most U.S. Treasury issued or based p