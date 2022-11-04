The past five years for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) investors has not been profitable

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM), since the last five years saw the share price fall 54%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 30% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 11% in the same timeframe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both Rithm Capital's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 8.5% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 14% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 4.03.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Rithm Capital has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Rithm Capital's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Rithm Capital the TSR over the last 5 years was -24%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Rithm Capital shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 22% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 25%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rithm Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Rithm Capital (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

