The past five years for Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG) investors has not been profitable

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 34% over a half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 28% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 6% compound, over five years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. This loss means the stock shareholders are probably pretty annoyed. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 28%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad shares lost 2.3% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 5.8%. Of far more concern is the 5% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad you should be aware of.

