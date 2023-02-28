The past five years for SomnoMed (ASX:SOM) investors has not been profitable

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) share price dropped 60% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 32% in the last year. On the other hand the share price has bounced 7.4% over the last week. Less than a week ago SomnoMed announced its financial results; you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that SomnoMed didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, SomnoMed saw its revenue increase by 7.2% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 10% over the period. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered SomnoMed's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. SomnoMed hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -53% exceeds its share price return of -60%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.9% in the last year, SomnoMed shareholders lost 32%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with SomnoMed .

