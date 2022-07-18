The past five years for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 76%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 34%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Theravance Biopharma

Given that Theravance Biopharma didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Theravance Biopharma grew its revenue at 17% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 12% each year, in the same time period. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling Theravance Biopharma stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Theravance Biopharma shareholders did even worse, losing 34%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Theravance Biopharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Theravance Biopharma you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansMoney m

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Why the Fed won't raise interest rates by 100bps next week, according to Goldman Sachs

    The Fed may refrain from taking the more aggressive route to tackle inflation, hints economists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Indian rupee closes at record low as oil weighs

    The Indian rupee pared early gains to close at record low on Monday, as rising crude prices weighed on the currency, even as other Asian currencies drew some strength from a retreating dollar. It was the rupee's sixth straight session of record lows. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirement and high global crude prices have threatened to increase the country's trade and current account deficits.

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • Google Parent Alphabet Starts Trading at Split-Adjusted Price

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Shares of Google parent Alphabet start trading at a new price today after the stock was divided at the close on Friday. Following the 20-for-1 split, Alphabet (ticker: GOOG) was little changed at $112.

  • Fox Business’ Liz Claman: Having a Balanced Portfolio Isn’t the Best Strategy Anymore

    Liz Claman is the anchor of "The Claman Countdown" on Fox Business Network, where she has interviewed some of the top names in investing and business, including Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren...

  • 3 High-Yield Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    It wasn't long ago that infrastructure was a hot topic as the U.S. economy looked for ways to uplift itself out of the pandemic-induced recession. Scott Levine (Brookfield Infrastructure): While pinching the pursestrings can be one way to handle the rising prices we're all facing, it's hardly the only solution.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value. Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Novavax (NVAX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • The 'Merge Trade' Has Begun, Experts Say, as Ether Surges and stETH Discount Narrows

    "ETH has undergone a rapid change in narrative over the past week with speculators purely focused on the upcoming 'merge' as a catalyst for appreciation," one observer said.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 blue chip stocks to buy now according to billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund performance and stock picks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global had […]

  • Jim Cramer: Here’s What You Should Be Focusing on When Investing Right Now

    Jim Cramer is the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and co-host of "Squawk on the Street." He serves as the viewer's personal guide to Wall Street investing, with the goal of helping them make money. Cramer...

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • Why I Think This Is the Best Real Estate Stock

    Real estate stocks are sometimes relegated to the "widow and orphans" section of investment accounts. At least they were, until the past few years when real estate stocks first soared, thanks to easy money fueling increased demand, only to then tumble en masse. Many real estate stocks are down 30% or more this year.