The past five years for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) investors has not been profitable

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 76%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 34%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Theravance Biopharma didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Theravance Biopharma grew its revenue at 17% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 12% each year, in the same time period. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Theravance Biopharma shareholders did even worse, losing 34%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Theravance Biopharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Theravance Biopharma you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

