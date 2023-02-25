The past five years for Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 47% over a half decade. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 23%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Ultralife

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over five years Ultralife's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Ultralife's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Ultralife shareholders are down 23% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ultralife better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ultralife (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Ultralife is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Presents An Opportunity

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Shareholders in Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Mistras Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MG ) share price has gained 30% in...

  • A Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) insider increased their holdings by 33% last year

    Insiders were net buyers of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation's ( NYSE:TMHC ) stock during the past year. That is...

  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) sheds 5.1% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the TechTarget, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTGT ) share price down 23% in the...

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$727k Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) investment now that the company has lost US$44m in value

    Insiders who acquired US$727k worth of Veritone, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:VERI ) stock at an average price of US$7.77 in the...

  • Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli

    Mike Maignan will return as AC Milan goalkeeper for this weekend's Serie A clash with Atalanta after five months out injured, coach Stefano Pioli said on Saturday.He will have two matches to return to his best form before Milan travel to London next month for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

  • Montenegro's long-ruling Djukanovic launches bid for third presidential term

    Milo Djukanovic, Montenegro's incumbent president who has held high-ranking political posts in the Adriatic country for the last 30 years, launched his bid on Saturday to run for a third term in a presidential election next month. The March 19 vote will be held as the country is gripped by a year-long political deadlock marked by no-confidence votes in two separate governments and a row between lawmakers and Djukanovic over appointing a new prime minister-designate. The office of president is largely ceremonial in Montenegro, but a Djukanovic victory could trigger an early parliamentary election after the presidential vote because he has so far rejected proposed candidates for the prime minister's job.

  • Why Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular Gen Digital Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEN ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • Morningstar Says This Overlooked Asset Could Break Out in 2023. Is It Right For You?

    In the world of investments, perhaps none are less flashy than municipal bonds. If stocks and corporate bonds are the steak and roasted potatoes of your investment plate, municipal bonds are more like steamed brussels sprouts. But this overlooked asset … Continue reading → The post Morningstar Says This Overlooked Asset Could Break Out in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chemours (NYSE:CC) pulls back 3.8% this week, but still delivers shareholders solid 37% CAGR over 3 years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can...

  • Taxpayers on the hook for up to £200bn over Bank of England money-printing losses

    The Treasury has asked Parliament to authorise up to £200bn to cover losses from the Bank of England's money-printing programme, as MPs warned that taxpayers were on the hook for an “avoidable” bill.

  • Map: Where gender-affirming care is being targeted in the US

    Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Dakota, and Utah -- have passed laws or policies that restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age of legal majority, which is the threshold for legal adulthood. The laws in Alabama and Arkansas are temporarily blocked, as they’re being battled out in courts. The vast majority of bans also target people under the age of legal majority, which for most of the United States is the age of 18.

  • Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on

    Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south. After a somber and defiant day of commemorations on Friday and a marathon news conference, Ukraine's seemingly indefatigable president followed up with new video posts a day later in which he declared that “Russia must lose in Ukraine" and argued that its forces can be defeated this year. In a separate tweet, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also pushed for more sanctions pressure on Russia after the U.K., U.S.

  • How Much Will OASDI Taxes Take Out of My Paychecks?

    If you've glanced at your pay stub or W-2 from your employer, you may be dismayed at the rundown of tax items dinging your take-home pay. The Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance program (OASDI) is one such tax. Fortunately, … Continue reading → The post What Is OASDI Tax on My Paycheck? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nokia phonemaker HMD Global to move some manufacturing to Europe

    HMD Global, the Finnish phonemaker and inheritor of the Nokia mobile phone brand, has revealed plans to transition some of its manufacturing to Europe. The announcement, which was timed to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 industry event in Barcelona, comes four years after HMD Global revealed it was moving its data centers to Europe to satisfy European Union (EU) data regulations such as GDPR. Moving manufacturing there, it seems, is a natural next-step.

  • ‘Ignore the Noise’: 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy on the Dip, According to Analysts

    The political winds are pushing the energy industry ever further toward the green, promoting renewable power sources and electrification over fossil fuels. The irony in this is that certain rare metals, essential to a green energy economy, have taken on a new importance. In a sense, lithium is the new coal. This point was driven home just this month, when the Chinese battery maker CATL, a leader in the global market for electric vehicle battery packs, announced a changing to its pricing strategy

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best stocks to buy and hold for a lifetime. If you want to see more best stocks to buy and hold for a lifetime, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime. If the investment timeline is greater than 10 years, […]

  • Here's What Happens When You Withdraw a Lot of Money From Your Bank Account

    Unless your bank has set a withdrawal limit of its own, you are free to take as much out of your bank account as you would like. The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) establishes how banks must conduct record keeping and when financial institutions must make a report to the federal government. Although BSA was amended following the attacks of 9/11, it's been around since the Nixon administration.

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • Carvana's losses deepen times 9

    Carvana's net loss rose over nine-fold in the fourth quarter hurt by shrinking demand for pre-owned vehicles, sending its shares down 5% in extended trade.